Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

