Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) PT Raised to $14.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of DTIL opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $636.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $82,320.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,884,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,368,063.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,961 shares of company stock valued at $518,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

