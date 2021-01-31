Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,701,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 178,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 926.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

