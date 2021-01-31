Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $29.80 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

