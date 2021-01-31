Private Capital Group LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 698.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 40.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

