Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chegg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE:CHGG opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $104.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.