Private Capital Group LLC Sells 296 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NYSE:B opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

