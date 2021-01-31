Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 274.6% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PFIE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 70,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,146. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $89,687.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

