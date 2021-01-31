Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $10.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on PROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Progenity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Progenity alerts:

In other Progenity news, CEO Harry Stylli acquired 152,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 4,128,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949. Corporate insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Progenity during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Progenity during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Progenity during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenity stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Progenity has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.