Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

PB stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

