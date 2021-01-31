Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,724 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after buying an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,947,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 420.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 489,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

