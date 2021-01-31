PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 230.3% Higher Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.44 million and $19,856.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 230.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.57 or 0.00881208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.52 or 0.04327764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030089 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (NEWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.