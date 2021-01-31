Pundi X NEM Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,287.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $5,287.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00266432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066419 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

