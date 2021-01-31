Pundi X (NPXS) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Pundi X token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $95.76 million and $11.29 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00913434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.15 or 0.04529365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00029361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

