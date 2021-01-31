Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Progressive Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30. The Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

