Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADM. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

