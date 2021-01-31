Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Boosted by Analyst

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $33.82 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 516,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

