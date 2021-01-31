Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $191.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.