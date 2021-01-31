Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $783,842.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,133 shares of company stock worth $25,683,545. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

