Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Lifted by Analyst

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NYCB stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 367.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 54,198 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 2,239,296 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 67.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

