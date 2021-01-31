Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Park National in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Park National has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $116.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 97.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Park National by 37.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 134,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Park National in the third quarter worth $8,314,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park National by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

