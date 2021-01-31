Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for American Express Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXP. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 622,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

