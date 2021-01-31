Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $39.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.