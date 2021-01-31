Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Anthem in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.62 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $296.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Anthem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 13.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,202,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

