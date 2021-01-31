Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $793.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $129,991. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in HomeStreet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in HomeStreet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.