Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.