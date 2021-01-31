Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $925.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

