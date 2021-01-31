Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Lowered by William Blair

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $195.95 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $211.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,455.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.