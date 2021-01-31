QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $51.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 89,847 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

