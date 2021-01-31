QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 720,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $84,829,000 after buying an additional 398,984 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

