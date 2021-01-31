Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $64.74 on Friday. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $82,333.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,753 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 379,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 371,269 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 140,459 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,028,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,037,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

