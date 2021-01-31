Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,298,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DGX traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.15. 1,814,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,469. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.41.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

