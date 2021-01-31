Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $158.00. The stock traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $128.71, with a volume of 17858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.72.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.41.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

