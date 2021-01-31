Raise (RAISE) Market Cap Hits $50,007.70

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Raise has a total market capitalization of $50,007.70 and $47.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Raise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00134341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00276294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039477 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

