Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Update

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Randolph Bancorp accounts for 1.1% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Randolph Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of RNDB stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. 29,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $24.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

