Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RNGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Evercore ISI raised Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

RNGR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,403. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.