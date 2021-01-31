Rapidz (RPZX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,076.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $2,076.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066679 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.57 or 0.00881208 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050875 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005697 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.52 or 0.04327764 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019663 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030089 BTC.
About Rapidz
RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rapidz is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Buying and Selling Rapidz
Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.
