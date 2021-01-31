Rapidz (RPZX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,076.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $2,076.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.57 or 0.00881208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.52 or 0.04327764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030089 BTC.

About Rapidz

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rapidz is https://reddit.com/