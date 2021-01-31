Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0002 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $42,163.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00049341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00134786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00274808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00068073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00041052 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,969,460,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

