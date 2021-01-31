Raymond E. Cabillot Purchases 500 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Air T, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

