Raymond James Boosts Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $47.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.43.

AVT opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 5,219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

