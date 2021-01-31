Raymond James Boosts Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$42.00

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC downgraded Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$36.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.45. Capital Power Co. has a one year low of C$20.23 and a one year high of C$38.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.0105643 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total transaction of C$1,147,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,093,878.72. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total transaction of C$32,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,807,543.08. Insiders sold a total of 240,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,249 over the last three months.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

