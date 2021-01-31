Raymond James Comments on Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$20.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.88 million and a PE ratio of 17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.60.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$22.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.02 million.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

