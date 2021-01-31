Raymond James Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$27.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.46.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$24.97 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$5.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -121.80.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.3975144 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,447,410.40. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 15,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$359,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,454,651.15. Insiders have sold a total of 83,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,423 in the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

