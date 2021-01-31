RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Announces Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. RBC Bearings updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $167.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.50. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

