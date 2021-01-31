RChain (REV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $240,726.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. RChain has a total market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $240,726.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RChain has traded 57.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.10 or 0.00910093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00053092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.98 or 0.04505914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00029895 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

