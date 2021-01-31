RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading Up 11%

Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) were up 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 900,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 929,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm has a market cap of $84.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of RealNetworks worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

