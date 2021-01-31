Recharge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) Shares Down 0.3%

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.68. 20,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 24,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.71.

Recharge Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCHGU)

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.