Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) & NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Critical Review

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Recon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.39 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -14.43 Recon Technology $9.30 million 1.60 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

Recon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recon Technology has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Recon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -24.38% -27.11% -13.75% Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Recon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 3 6 0 2.67 Recon Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.72, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Recon Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Recon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 45 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 118 wireline trucks, and 80 pumpdown units. The company's Well Construction and Intervention Services segment provides cementing services that incorporate custom engineered mixing and blending equipment to ensure precision and accuracy in providing annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting fresh water zones from our customers' zone of interest; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications, and acidizing to optimize the performance of its customers' wells. It also offers coiled tubing services to help customers in accomplishing various goals in their horizontal completion, workover, and well maintenance projects. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had approximately 25 coiled tubing units and 101 cementing units. The company serves integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides equipment for oil and gas production and transportation, including heating furnaces and burner, as well as enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; and oily sludge disposal solutions. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

