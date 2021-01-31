Redfin Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

RDFN stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.42 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,321 shares of company stock worth $8,400,122. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

