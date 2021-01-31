Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stake Raised by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Redwood Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

NYSE:RWT opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $960.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.